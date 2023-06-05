Man with stab wounds jailed as prosecutor says woman acted in self-defense

MADISON (WKOW) -- A man who spent a week at UW-Hospital after being stabbed is jailed after a prosecutor says a woman acted in self-defense when she stabbed him.

A Dane County Court commissioner set bail Monday at $10,000 for Terrell Cargile, 39, after his arrest on tentative charges of second-degree recklessly endangering safety and burglary.

A probable cause statement reports Cargile slipped into the 37-year old woman's apartment in the three-thousand block of Webb Avenue May 12. It states Cargile and the woman have two children but live apart.

Court records state when the woman returned home, she discovered Cargile with a gun pointed at her.

According to the statement, Cargile was trying to force the woman to take pills. The woman was able to grab a knife and stab him several times, according to the statement. Cargile then fired a gun and a bullet hole was later found in the apartment's kitchen.

The woman told authorities Cargile was trying to kill her after she rebuffed his efforts to reunite the couple.

A third-party evaluation of Cargille's risk factors produced a recommendation of a signature bond as bail for Cargile. But Assistant District Attorney Tomas Valerio argued for $25,000 bail, noting the case fell under Wisconsin's recently approved Act 3 and its inclusion of dangerousness in determining bail.

"We are legitimately and honestly concerned that Mr. Cargile is going to go to the victim's residence and kill her," Valerio said.

Valerio noted Cargile was convicted in 2017 of pointing a gun at the same woman.

Assistant State Public Defender Amaresh Srikanthan said Cargile was released from the hospital May 18 and that he made no threats against the woman before being arrested June 1. Srikanthan said Act 3 also requires judges to consider affirmative defenses when setting bail.

He suggested Cargile acted in self-defense during the clash.

Court records state investigators recovered both the knife and the gun. Records state the gun belonged to the woman.

Cargile's sister, Tiffany Sopha told 27 News Cargille provided a statement to police and maintained the woman created the danger in attacking him.

Cargille is scheduled to appear in court again Tuesday and be criminally charged unless he makes bail before then. If he is released on bail, GPS monitoring would be required and his next court date will be later this month.