Man, woman arrested for using drugs while driving with kids in vehicle

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WKOW) -- Janesville Police arrested a man and a woman who they say used drugs while driving with kids in a vehicle.
According to a news release, multiple Janesville Officers and Janesville Fire Department units responded to people possibly overdosing in a parking garage at 200 N. Jackson St. just after 8:15 Friday night.
Officers found 31-year-old Demarco Whitby and 26-year-old Ricki Whitby both unconscious in a vehicle, along with three children under the age of 6.
The release says police determined both Demarco and Ricki had both operated the vehicle and used heroin, cocaine, and alcohol while driving with the children in the vehicle. The kids were unharmed and "turned over to a responsible party."
Ricki and Demarco were both medically treated and taken to Rock County Jail. They are facing possible charges of:
- Operating While Intoxicated w/Passengers under 16
- 3 counts of Felony Child Neglect
- Possession of Cocaine
- Possession of a Narcotic Drug
- 2 counts of Possession of a Narcotic Drug
- Possession of THC
The release says Janesville Police and Fire have responded to four other suspected opiate related overdoses in the last 36 hours.
Janesville Police caution against any use of illegal narcotics and encourage those battling addiction to seek treatment.
If you are overdosing, you should call 911 immediately for emergency medical assistance.