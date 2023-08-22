Man wrongfully convicted in sexual assault accused of attempted kidnapping

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- A Beloit man wrongfully convicted in a 1992 sexual assault is now in jail accused of attempting to abduct a Janesville teen.

Daryl Holloway, 55, was arrested and charged with attempt kidnapping, child enticement and abduction of child.

According to the Janesville Police Department, a young girl was walking near N. Crosby Avenue and Bond Place when a Black man drove up to her.

Sgt. Jimmy G Holford III said the man asked her if she wanted to smoke weed or give him her phone number, and when she refused, the man grabbed the girl's wrist.

A bystander heard the girl scream and came over, causing the man to drive away.

Police arrested Holloway a short time later.

The mother of the teen said her daughter is still shaken up.

"He grabbed her and pulled her started dragging her back into the car," Dawn Hohlfeld said. "This young man heard her screaming, and he ran out of his garage to intervene and save her."

Hohlfeld told 27 News her 16-year-old daughter was walking to work when Holloway pulled up and tried talking to her.

She said her daughter acknowledged him but kept walking.

"He proceeded to follow her so she decided to take a turn," she added.

Not long after, police said Holloway grabbed the teen's wrist and tried dragging her into his car.

"She still is like literally shaking and still rattled," Hohlfeld said.

She said the entire incident was terrifying.

"I broke down," she said. "It's scary for a mother. It's hard. I haven't slept much because I've been worrying about her."

Hohlfeld said they were worried he wouldn't be caught.

"We kind of took a breathe when we got the news that they had him," she added.

Holloway 2017 Accusations

In 2017, Janesville police held a press conference about similar incidents where a man was approaching young girls from his vehicle while they were walking to school.

"This has occurred with four different children for different dates and four different locations," said Chief David Moore at the press conference.

Moore identified the man as Daryl Holloway and said Holloway was asking the teen girls if they wanted a ride and in some cases commented about their looks.

Holloway was arrested for disorderly conduct but officials said they could not hold him in jail.

"Holloway is a lifetime sex offender registrant due to a sexual assault conviction in 1985 in which the victim was an adult," Moore wrote. "His sex offender status does not restrict him from having contact with juveniles."

Chief Moore said Holloway told investigators he believed the juveniles were all adults and he was simply seeking companionship.

Holloway's Conviction is Overturned

Holloway was put on the Wisconsin Sex Offender Registry after a 1986 sexual assault conviction.

In 1992, he was accused of sexually assaulting two other women in the Milwaukee area. He was sentenced to over 100 years in prison.

However, in 2016 he was released after his conviction in one of the cases was overturned and charges in the other were dropped.

Holloway Appears in Court

Holloway appeared in Rock County court where the judge set his bail to $150,000 cash.

Hohlfeld said she wants to thank the bystander who stepped in to save her daughter.

"I just want him to know how grateful we are and I'm so glad that he stepped up not even knowing my daughter," she said. "I wish more people would be like that and not be afraid to intervene when they see something happening."

She also stressed the importance of teaching children about 'stranger danger.'.

During their 2017 press conference, Janesville police offered several suggestions on how parents can protect their kids.

The Janesville Police Department encourages the public to contact the police should they observe any suspicious behavior by anyone in the community. Additional safety tips for students are as follows: