Mandela Barnes talks social security, Medicare at senior event

MADISON (WKOW) -- Lieutenant governor and Senate candidate Mandela Barnes hosted a meet and greet with the Seniors for Mandela coalition.
He talked about social security and Medicare.
Barnes claims his opponent, Senator Ron Johnson, is trying to make it easier for Congress to cut social security.
Senator Johnson has said he wants to make social security a discretionary program, claiming that will help Congress keep the trust from running dry.
A statement sent to 27 News by Johnson's spokeswoman earlier this month said he's trying to save these programs, not put them on the chopping block.
Barnes and Johnson will face off in the November election.