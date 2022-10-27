Manitowoc Minute's Charlie Berens named UW-Madison 2022 winter commencement speaker

MADISON (WKOW) -- The University of Wisconsin-Madison announced comedian and 2009 alumnus Charlie Berens will be the school's winter 2022 commencement speaker.
The ceremony is scheduled for 10 a.m. on Sunday, December 18 at the Kohl Center.
“Hey Badgers, I want to thank you so much for inviting me to be your commencement speaker at winter commencement on Dec. 18,” Berens said in a press release from the university. “I’ll see you there. Until then, keep ’er movin’.”
Berens is a New York Times best-selling author, an Emmy-winning journalist, a popular podcast host and the creator of “Manitowoc Minute.” He graduated UW-Madison with a bachelor's degree in journalism and geography.