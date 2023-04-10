Many demand answers after Waunakee School District postpones Pride Week

WAUNAKEE (WKOW) – The Waunakee School District is facing backlash after a student-organized Pride Week was postponed.
Natasha Lutes, a mom in the Waunakee School District, was one of many to demonstrate outside Waunakee Community High School on Monday in response to the postponement.
“They were very disappointed,” Lutes said of students. “They already struggle with different things at school that don't make them feel safe all the time, and so this was their week to shine.”
According to Lutes, students in the high school's Gender and Sexualities Alliance spent months putting the weeklong event together.
“They had put in a lot of time and effort to be able to make their presence known and have it be celebrated in the schools,” Lutes said.
Lutes said the group was informed Thursday the weeklong event slated to begin Monday would be postponed. However, she said they weren’t given definitive reason why. That motivated her and others to demand answers through a demonstration.
“I know that there have been some voices against LGBTQ+ community in our community,” Lutes said. “We just wanted to be louder than those voices and let the village know that there is another voice that says: ‘Inclusion is what is necessary and lawful in public places.’”
The Waunakee School District sent a message out to families explaining the postponement, following Monday's demonstration.
That said: “As part of the week, there was a component that was to be included in the advisory classes. As a school district, we were not able to communicate and provide ample notice to our families.”
In a one-on-one interview with 27 News, Brian Borowski, principal of Waunakee Community High School, elaborated further.
“Our student clubs have come together this year to create advisories. So, the content is generated by students, created by students, and then it is up to us as adults to make sure that everything in there is going to be okay for a wide audience,” Borowski said.
With plans still in the works and no school on Friday of last week, Borowski said the district ultimately ran out of time to approve and inform parents of activities surrounding Pride Week. He said he takes responsibility for that.
“That’s my responsibility to work with the kids and make sure that we had these items a week or so ago, and we were prepared. And I just, you know, I needed to do a better job,” Borowski said.
After running out of time, Borowski said they made the difficult decision to postpone.
"Many of these students are misunderstood and often mistreated and disrespected, and that wasn't my intention. I just wanted to make sure that we were doing things the right way, and it was being communicated out so that if there were any questions or concerns from our parents and families that I would be able to readily address those," Borowski said.
Now, Borowski said Pride Week will take place the week of April 24.
However, those opposed to the district's decision say "You can't postpone love."
"Scheduling conflict when things had been in the books for so long, just seemed maybe not accurate or not fair," Lutes said.
The district apologized for the decision.
"We will review our processes and procedures of recognition of special weeks to ensure we do not have a repeat of this situation," a statement from the district read.
Borowski said he admires the students for taking a stand.
"I admire her kids a lot for standing up for what they believe in, and I support them wholeheartedly," Borowski said.
Lutes said students still plan to take part in a Day of Silence on Friday to symbolize the silencing LGBTQ+ people experience. Afterwards, a Night of Noise will be held to celebrate all of the accomplishments LGBTQ+ people have made.