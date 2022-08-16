Many excited for Verona Costco grand opening

VERONA (WKOW) -- Customers are counting down the hours to the grand opening of Verona's first Costco this Wednesday.
It comes amid a time when prices are high and families are hoping to save money by buying in bulk.
"It's exciting. I know people are excited," said Adam Sayre, Director of Planning and Development for the City of Verona.
According to Sayre, the project has been in the works since 2020, and customers have been asking the City all summer when it will be done.
"It's great that people will be able to actually set foot in it now, since we've all been watching it being constructed," Sayre said.
"It's nice and convenient for us," White said. "We were members back in Sun Prairie, but now we re-joined today because it was so close."
With the prices of gas and groceries going up, White said he hopes the big box store helps his family's dollar stretch further.
"The gas prices -- when you sign up for the card, you get the discounts and that that was a factor as well," White said.
There have been some concerns about Costco bringing too much traffic to the area, but Sayre said they have been working to make traffic upgrades. That includes improvements to a nearby intersection.
A typical Costco employs between 150 to 200 people. This is something Le Jordan, Executive Director of the Verona Chamber of Commerce, said she is excited about.
"If you're retired and just need a part time job, if you're a student and need a part time job, or if you're looking for a full-time job all week long, they have a little bit of everything," Jordan said.
The cost of construction for both the store and the gas station was approximately $13.6 million. Jordan also hopes to see some of that money poured back into local shops, restaurants and more.
"Now, all the businesses around here will have much more visibility," Jordan said.
A ribbon cutting ceremony will be held before the grand opening at 8 a.m. Wednesday.