Many in Merrimac cleaning up after strong storm uproots trees, overturns pontoons

MERRIMAC, Wis. (WKOW) -- Many in Merrimac are in cleaning up after a strong storm left significant damage in its wake.
Ben Handrich, who lives in the area, said the storm passed through around 8:00 p.m. Sunday night and left him “speechless.”
“There was probably a two- to three-minute span where it kind of just went haywire,” Hendrich said. “Lots of wind blowing, it was hailing, and we started to hear all this commotion outside.”
That commotion was the result of entire yard's-worth of uprooted trees.
“It was pretty loud,” Handrich said. “Some of these trees are huge.
Down the street, Jon Linley said he could hear the roar of the storm coming toward him from where he was standing in his garage. Ring video shows him running into his home to take cover.
“It was blowing and raining and hailing so hard. I saw a tree dipped down. And then I ran inside and told my wife to grab the kids. We went downstairs,” Linley.
He wasn’t the only one to take cover.
“I saw my windows starting to bow in and for the first time ever, I actually panicked and jumped in my bathtub,” Brad Zeman said.
After he saw the damage, Zeman said he is glad he took the precautions he did. In addition to uprooting trees, the storm also overturned pontoons.
“It's the first time I've lost a boat due to a storm,” Zeman said. “We had one of five pontoons that flipped over last night and submerged in the lake in the pretty wicked storm.”
On Monday, the pontoons were pulled from the water, including his.
“It broke my heart watching these boats getting lifted out of the water this morning,” Zeman said. “My one neighbor had a pontoon -- it was three weeks old, just beautiful. And, it broke my heart as I saw it being lifted out of the water and put on a flatbed trailer, probably what will be its home.”
The men said the silver lining in the storm is that no one was hurt and that neighbors have banded together to help one another clean up.
“That's always a big plus is that people are willing to lend a helping hand,” Handrich said.