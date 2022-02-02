Many people still waiting for at-home tests

(WKOW) -- Free at-home COVID-19 tests from the federal government became available two weeks ago, but many people who ordered the tests are still waiting for them.
Our Milwaukee affiliate WISN-TV spoke with a senior policy advisor on the White House COVID-19 response team.
He says tens of millions of tests have been shipped out and the effort is moving exactly on schedule.
"No, I certainly don't have any concerns. Of course the link went viral before we even officially opened the site," said Dr. Cameron Webb.
Dr. Cameron Webb says more than 60 million people have requested tests.
He says the U.S. Postal Service is doing its best to meet the demand.