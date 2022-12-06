Many snow/mix chances this week

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - Nuisance weather will come to an end around sunset today, but we're tracking the potential for a bigger system later this week.
Light snow/mix will taper off later this afternoon as we warm into the middle 30s. Skies will clear a little overnight as we drop only into the upper 20s. Wednesday could spit out a light wintry mix, but all eyes turn to late Thursday.
A low pressure coming out of Colorado will track across the Midwest and bring precipitation with it. Rain, snow and a mix will all be in play from late Thursday to Friday evening. This looks to be an accumulating system, but there is still uncertainty on which types of precipitation areas in southern Wisconsin will see and for how long. Stay updated with the latest forecasts this week.