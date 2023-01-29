Many southern Wisconsin snowmobile trails now open

(WKOW) — Dane, Columbia, Grant, Jefferson, and Rock Counties announced their snowmobile trails opened Sunday.
Dane County Parks opened all snowmobile trails at 8 a.m. For updates on trail closures and conditions, visit the Dane County Parks website or call the 24-hour trail information line at (608) 242-4576.
Columbia County trails opened at noon. The Columbia Association of Snowmobile Clubs urges snowmobilers to use extreme caution as trails are not groomed. The association also warns that lakes, ponds and marshes may not be frozen.
For updates on Columbia County trail conditions and closures, call the 24-hour snowmobile trail hotline at (608) 227-7433.
Grant County trails opened at 6 a.m. Visit the Grant County Tourism website for information on the various trails and their conditions and closures.
Jefferson County trails opened at 8 a.m. Jefferson County Parks warns that some trails may be closed due to open water and that plowed fields may be rough. They urge snowmobilers to ride safely, stay on marked trails and obey all signage.
For updates and changes to Jefferson County trails, call their 24-hour hotline at (920) 699-7669.
Rock County snowmobile trails opened at 8 a.m. In an update, Rock County Parks informed that part of corridor 40 from Milton to Whitewater through Lima Marsh will remain closed. The update also urges snowmobilers to ride with caution.
For updates on Rock County trail conditions and closures, call the 24-hour snowmobile hotline at (608) 757-5458.