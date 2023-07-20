Many without natural gas after line was struck in Portage

PORTAGE, Wis. (WKOW) -- Around 1,000 people are without natural gas after a gas line was struck in Portage Thursday morning, according to the Columbia County Sheriff's Office.
The Portage Fire Department was dispatched to Washington Street near Townsend Street in Portage around 8:50 a.m. after a natural gas line was struck.
The leak has since been stopped, but Alliant Energy reports around 1,000 customers are without gas service. Alliant Energy states the areas affected are the southeast part of Portage, south of downtown, the east side of the city and the Saddle Ridge development near HWY 33.
The outage also affects some county buildings, including the Columbia County Jail.
Alliant Energy workers are repairing the damaged pipe and will be going door to door to restore service. The company may call customers with the number connected to their gas account.