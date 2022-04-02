Maple sugaring practices on full display at Makenzie Maple Festival

POYNETTE (WKOW) -- After a two year hiatus, the history and magic of maple sugaring practices was showcased at the MacKenzie Maple Festival Saturday.
The festival was held in Poynette and included interpretive displays, horse drawn carriage rides and maple sugaring activities.
"The Maple Festival celebrates the wonders of maple syrup here in Wisconsin," Aaron Loenhorst, park manager for the MacKenzie Center said.
The festival is typically held to mark the end of the MacKenzie Center's maple program, which takes place in the month of March. The goal is to educate the community.
"The maple program is designed to teach about the science, the ecology, the history, the cultural history and the actual process of maple syrup," Loenhorst said.
The festival was cancelled the past two years because of the pandemic.