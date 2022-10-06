Maple Tree regulars react as fire temporarily forces supper club to close its doors

McFarland (WKOW) -- Fire crews responded to a fire at the Maple Tree Supper Club around 5 p.m. Wednesday.
Restaurant staff tried to put out the fire themselves, but after they couldn't, they called 911 and evacuated customers from the building.
Many of Maple Tree's customers say this restaurant was the center of the village. Now it's closed until further notice due to the damage, and those same customers are at a loss.
"It hurt my heart to hear that last night," said Steve Annen, a Maple Tree regular.
He planned to have dinner at the restaurant, but after Wednesday's fire, Annen and so many others will have to look elsewhere.
"This is gonna hurt the community," Annen said.
"It's always packed on a regular basis. There's a whole lot of people that are that are parked here," said James Zirbel, another Maple Tree regular.
Zirbel said he he has a lot of good memories of his daily stroll past the restaurant.
"If you drive past here at five o'clock on a Thursday, Friday, Saturday afternoon, this parking lot is packed and people really like being here," Zirbel said.
"Moved in town 33 years ago, and I enjoy coming in here and great people," Annen said.
Annen said he's the restaurant has been like a second home for him since he moved to the area 33 years ago. He's been going long before it had its current name.
"I can remember coming in here with my parents back in the 60s, when it was called Conrad's. It's just, it's a tough loss," he said.
Maple Tree Supper Club's owner didn't want to go on camera, but said they plan to open their doors one day.
"When it reopens the one thing you should try is either the fish fry or on Saturday night prime rib which is you know, a staple of supper clubs around Wisconsin," they said.