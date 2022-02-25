March - In Like a Lamb

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
After our most recent snow brought between 2-4" for most across southern Wisconsin, southern Wisconsin is going to be sitting quietly as the end of February gets closer and March begins. Unlike the saying, it looks like March is going to start like a lamb... will it end like a lion or lamb?
Totals from Thursday into Friday range from over an inch and a half in Monroe to 3.6" in Janesville; many picked up between 2-4" from lake effect snow Thursday morning to a more organized round of snow Thursday evening through flurries on Friday morning. And looking ahead, the weather is going to be quiet.
A high pressure system is going to be in control of the weather through the weekend. A low pressure system will move through the Great Lakes region on Monday, the last day of February, but southern Wisconsin won't see precipitation... just cloud cover. Cloud cover continues to stick with us through the rest of the week.
There is a chance for flurries/a mix by next Thursday but that chance doesn't look too impressive. The atmospheric river looks to be slowing down for a few days... let's enjoy the quiet.