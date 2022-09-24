March for Life draws both support and counter protests

MADISON (WKOW) -- Pro-Life demonstrators from across Wisconsin marched for life in the Capitol City Saturday.
The organization provided participants bus rides to the State Capitol from as close as Janesville and as far as Green Bay.
State Director of Pro Life Wisconsin, Dan Miller, said the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade was one he and others worked and prayed for, for many years. So, this year's March for Life is a celebration.
"This is the beginning of the end of abortion," Miller said.
Miller added that while abortion is currently prohibited in most cases in Wisconsin because of an 1849 law that took effect when Roe v. Wade was overturned, there is still work to be done to save unborn babies in the state and beyond.
"We thank God for the foresight of our forefathers who passed that statute 944," Miller said. "It's not a perfect bill. It does have a life of the mother exception. We would like to get rid of that of course because we believe that there are two patients there: the mother and the child."
A counter protest by pro-choice demonstrators also took place at the Capitol Saturday.
Katie Rowel, who believes Roe v. Wade should remain the law of the land, said she and other pro-choice demonstrators were there to put a face to the fight for reproductive freedom.
"We are here to let people know that we support them in their decisions, and that there is no shame surrounding the need for an abortion, there is no shame surrounding health care," Rowel said.
Rowel added that she hopes her presence and others humanizes reproductive freedom.
"People can remove it from the human elements, but if they see our smiling faces, and we are willing to talk to people and engage, I think that it's productive," Rowel said. "It's a really good thing to humanize our cause, and what we need, and what we know we need."
Both pro-life and pro-choice demonstrators said they believe the fight is far from over, and expect abortion access will be a big issue on the ballot this November.