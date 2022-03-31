March goes out like a lion with slushy snow

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - A winter weather advisory continues for most of the area until noon as snow moves through, impacting the morning commute.
We'll pick up a dusting up to 2 inches with isolated areas in central Wisconsin expecting up to 3 inches of slush through midday. Most accumulations will be on grassy and elevated surfaces, but roads will be a bit slippery, so factor in extra time. Otherwise, temps stay cool under cloudy skies with highs in the mid 30s.
Flurries possible later today and early tonight with clearing late and temps falling to the low to mid 20s. Friday looks pleasant and any snow will melt with plenty of sunshine and highs in the mid 40s.
We don't stay dry long, we have another light snow mix expected to move through Saturday with temps in the low 40s. Around 50° and drier Sunday with partly sunny conditions before another light rain/snow mix chance later in the evening through early Monday morning.