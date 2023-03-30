March goes out like a lion

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
Out like a lion, the final day of March is expected to bring southern Wisconsin its first threat for severe weather of the Spring season. All modes of severe weather will be possible as all of the 27 News coverage area is either under a slight, enhanced or moderate risk for severe weather.
Non severe storms may be possible early Friday as our next system begins to move off the Rockies into the northern and central Plains. The rain and storms wrap up by the mid to late morning before one of two rounds of severe weather moves through the area.
The first of the two rounds may move through in the mid afternoon; if these do develop, they'll bring hail as well as strong winds. Not to mention possibly heavy rain at times too. However, the second round is going to be the stronger storms.
The second round of severe storms will move through the area beginning between 2-4pm and continue into the early evening. Some of these storms may develop over southern Wisconsin but most will be moving in from Iowa into Wisconsin.
This second round of storms will bring all modes of severe weather including strong winds as well as the threat for a few tornadoes, some of which may be strong. Large hail will be possible too.
Make sure that you have a safety plan in place or make one if you don't. Make sure that you have a way to receive weather alerts as well including downloading our app (link located at the top) and/or setting up a NOAA weather radio.