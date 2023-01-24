Marcus Randle El found guilty in Rock Co. double homicide

UPDATE (WKOW) — Marcus Randle El has been found guilty by the jury.
UPDATE (WKOW) — Jury deliberations have now begun in Marcus Randle El's double homicide trial.
JANESVILLE (WKOW) — The double homicide trial against a former Badger football player will likely go to the jury Tuesday afternoon.
Marcus Randle El is accused of fatally shooting Seairaha Winchester and Brittany McAdory in Janesville during February 2020 after suspecting Winchester was providing information to police on Randle El's drug dealing.
During the trial Tuesday morning, the defense recalled some witnesses the state called during its testimony.
Then, Randle El's lawyers announced their client would not be taking the stand during the trial. They said he came to this decision Monday night. Randle El confirmed to the court he would not be testifying.
The judge presiding over the trial, Barbara McCrory, indicated she would like closing arguments and jury deliberations to take place Tuesday afternoon.
The court took a break in the late morning and is set to return at 1 p.m. When jurors return, the judge will read their instructions, closing arguments will take place and deliberations will begin.