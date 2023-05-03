Marcus Randle El sentenced in double homicide

ROCK COUNTY (WKOW) — A former UW-Madison Badger football player found guilty of murdering two women learned his fate in court Wednesday morning.
Marcus Randle El was convicted during his double homicide trial in Jan. 2023 for the deaths of Seairaha Winchester and Brittany McAdory.
On Wednesday, a judge gave him the opportunity to apply for extended supervision after 30 years for both counts of first-degree intentional homicide. But, she ruled the sentences would run consecutively — so he will not have an opportunity to apply for extended supervision until 60 years into his life sentence.
The judge sentenced Randle El to 10 years in prison and 10 years of extended supervision for the charge of "Operate w/o Consent-Possess Weapon." He was also sentenced to five years in prison and five years of extended supervision for possessing a firearm as a felon. Both of these sentences run concurrently the second count of first-degree intentional homicide.
During the trial, prosecutors argued Winchester and McAdory in Janesville in Feb. 2020, after suspecting Winchester was providing information to police on Randle El's drug dealing. Prosecutors argued he killed McAdory to eliminate her as a witness.