Marcus Randle El to be sentenced for double homicide

ROCK COUNTY (WKOW) -- A former UW-Madison Badger football player found guilty of murdering two women will learn his fate in court Wednesday morning.
Marcus Randle El was convicted during his double homicide trial in Jan. 2023.
Authorities said he fatally shot Seairaha Winchester and Brittany McAdory in Janesville in Feb. 2020, after suspecting Winchester was providing information to police on Randle El's drug dealing.
Randle El is scheduled to be sentenced for his crimes Wednesday at 9 a.m. at the Rock County Courthouse.
