Marine veteran loses everything in West Allis house fire

WEST ALIS (WKOW) -- A fire in West Allis gutted a duplex Wednesday morning.
Authorities say it started on the first floor.
Marine veteran Chris Foreman lived upstairs.
He came home from nursing school after he got a text, telling him that his place was gutted.
"There was a weird bit of denial on the way over. That can't, that's not really what happened, but it turns out it was," Foreman told our Milwaukee affiliated WISN.
Foreman's neighbor was hurt and was taken to the hospital but is expected to survive.
A fellow Marine started a GoFundMe to help Foreman replace everything he owned.