Marines shop for Toys for Tots, as thousands of donations come in

Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Visibility less than one quarter mile in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southeast Wisconsin. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. &&