Marines shop for Toys for Tots, as thousands of donations come in

MADISON (WKOW) -- It's a big year for the Toys for Tots campaign.
It's 75th anniversary and there's been a lot of support coming in for our local kids.
Amber Noggle had the chance to shop with Gunnery Sergeant Michael Cucinotta Tuesday at the Target at Hilldale in Madison. He's the Toys for Tots coordinator.
Thanks to all the money donated to the mission, they were able to fill a number of carts with toys for kids of all ages.
"I'm super excited about all these toys that we've been able to shop for today. And I know my volunteers back at the reserve center are going to be super excited to count and sort all of these toys," said Gunnery Sgt. Cucinotta.
So far this year, more than $22,000 has been donated and more than 78,000 books, toys and stocking stuffers collected.
There is still time to donate.
WKOW is one of the many drop-off sites for toys in the Madison area.
December 11 is the last day to donate and drop off.
You can find more information on how and where to do that here.