Market Square Theatre in Madison closes after more than 30 years in business

MADISON (WKOW) -- Market Square Theatre in Madison is closing after more than 30 years in business.
The Twitter account of the theatre confirmed the news in a post reply to another media report of the closure.
"We will forever be grateful to have been able to bring affordable movies to the big screen for the Madison area for over 30 years. Sad news indeed."
We will forever be grateful to have been able to bring affordable movies to the big screen for the madison area for over 30 years. Sad news indeed. https://t.co/Zca5LmRQYQ— Market Square Theatre Madison (@MarketSqTheatre) February 18, 2022
Market Square Theatre is owned by Silver Cinemas, which in turn was owned by Landmark Theatres.
The location on the city's west side was known for playing movies well after its original theatrical release, but tickets were sold at a low cost. Recently, tickets cost $4 each.