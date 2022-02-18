 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Burst of Moderate to Heavy Snow May Affect Southern
Wisconsin...

Snow showers associated with a passing arctic cold front will
affect southern Wisconsin late this afternoon and early evening,
mainly between 5 pm CST and 8 pm CST. A burst of moderate to
briefly heavy snow may occur in the snow showers, quickly dropping
the visibility down to 1/4 to 1/2 mile. This could result in a
quick snow accumulation of under an inch on untreated roads,
resulting in hazardous travel conditions and accidents.

Evening commuters should be prepared to slow down during this
burst of heavier snow, and save lives. Be weather aware this
evening.

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...South to Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts of 45 to
50 mph becoming northwesterly this evening.

* WHERE...All of south central and southeast Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Until 4 AM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Highest gusts are expected with snow
showers associated with the cold front that will move through
late this afternoon and evening.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Market Square Theatre in Madison closes after more than 30 years in business

  • Updated
Market Square permanent closure

MADISON (WKOW) -- Market Square Theatre in Madison is closing after more than 30 years in business. 

The Twitter account of the theatre confirmed the news in a post reply to another media report of the closure.

"We will forever be grateful to have been able to bring affordable movies to the big screen for the Madison area for over 30 years. Sad news indeed."

Market Square Theatre is owned by Silver Cinemas, which in turn was owned by Landmark Theatres.

The location on the city's west side was known for playing movies well after its original theatrical release, but tickets were sold at a low cost. Recently, tickets cost $4 each.

Market Square Theatre movie listing

Tags

Recommended for you