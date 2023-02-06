Marquette Co. Sheriff's Office makes 8 OWI arrests over weekend, asks public to drive sober

MARQUETTE CO. (WKOW) — The Marquette County Sheriff's Office is reminding the public to plan ahead and drive sober after arresting eight people for OWI over the weekend, according to a Facebook post.
The sheriff's office reports three people were arrested Friday, four on Saturday and one Monday morning. The majority of these arrests were first OWI offenses, with three being second offenses. Two of these arrests were for marijuana instead of alcohol.
Additionally, the sheriff's office said two people were also arrested for going armed while intoxicated.
The sheriff's office said the community's safety is their top priority and encourages the community to plan ahead and find a safe and sober driver to take them home.
"Driving impaired takes lives, and our deputies will continue to be out on the roads doing their part to make sure everyone is driving safely and sober," the sheriff's office said in its post.
If you're drunk, high or buzzed, you can ride public transport, a taxi or ask a sober friend to drive you. You can also use the Wisconsin Department of Transportation's free Drive Sober app to find a ride, and even some taverns and restaurants have a Safe Ride program.