Marquette Co. Sheriff's Office warns of 2-part phone scam.

MARQUETTE COUNTY (WKOW) -- The Marquette County Sheriff's Office is warning the public of a phone scam.
In a Facebook post, the office states the scam has two parts.
First, the scammer claims to be from a federal agency and says the victim owes them money. The scammer tells the victim to stay on the line until the money is deposited or sent to the scammer.
If the scammer is questioned, another scammer calls the victim from a line spoofing the sheriff office's main number and claims to be Sheriff Konrath. The second scammer then vouches for the validity of the other scammer.
Marquette County Sheriff's Office states they will never make calls like this.
If you ever receive a call like this, hang up and call the dispatch center at 906-475-9912 and ask to speak to a deputy in person.