Marquette County Sheriff's Office squad car hit by passing vehicle

MARQUETTE COUNTY (WKOW) -- After a squad car was hit, The Marquette County Sheriff's Office is reminding drivers to move over when they see emergency vehicles on the side of the road.
In a Facebook post, authorities said a Marquette County Sheriff's Office squad car was hit on I-39 by a passing vehicle Friday night.
The post said the deputy was inside the vehicle with emergency lights on when the crash happened. The deputy received minor injuries.
Authorities said these accidents can be avoided if motorists are following the law.
"Wisconsin law requires drivers to shift lanes or slow down in order to provide a 'safety zone' for a squad car, ambulance, fire truck, tow truck, utility vehicle, or highway maintenance vehicle that is stopped on the side of a road with its warning lights flashing."
The sheriff's office is asking you to do your part to keep everyone safe.