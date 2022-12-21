 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO
6 PM CST THURSDAY...
...WINTER STORM WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH
LATE FRIDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow expected. Total
snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35
mph Thursday afternoon. For the Winter Storm Watch, blizzard
conditions possible. Additional snow accumulations of up to one
inch possible. Winds could gust as high as 50 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of east central, south central and southeast
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 6 PM this evening
to 6 PM CST Thursday. For the Winter Storm Watch, from
Thursday evening through late Friday night.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Gusty
winds could bring down tree branches. The dangerously cold
wind chills as low as 35 below zero could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Temperatures and wind chills will plummet
rapidly throughout the day on Thursday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

Prepare for possible blizzard conditions. Continue to monitor the
latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Marquette County Sheriff's Office squad car hit by passing vehicle

  • Updated
  • 0
Marquette squad car damaged
Courtesy: Marquette County Sheriff's Office

MARQUETTE COUNTY (WKOW) -- After a squad car was hit, The Marquette County Sheriff's Office is reminding drivers to move over when they see emergency vehicles on the side of the road.

In a Facebook post, authorities said a Marquette County Sheriff's Office squad car was hit on I-39 by a passing vehicle Friday night. 

The post said the deputy was inside the vehicle with emergency lights on when the crash happened. The deputy received minor injuries. 

Authorities said these accidents can be avoided if motorists are following the law. 

"Wisconsin law requires drivers to shift lanes or slow down in order to provide a 'safety zone' for a squad car, ambulance, fire truck, tow truck, utility vehicle, or highway maintenance vehicle that is stopped on the side of a road with its warning lights flashing."

The sheriff's office is asking you to do your part to keep everyone safe. 

