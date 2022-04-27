Marquette Poll: Dems Senate race tightens; inflation is voters' biggest concern

MADISON (WKOW) -- A new Marquette Law Poll released Wednesday showed the race among Democrats to challenge Senator Ron Johnson this fall has gotten more competitive. Respondents also indicated their biggest concern, by far, was inflation at a 40-year high.
In the Democratic primary for U.S. Senate, Lieutenant Gov. Mandela Barnes still led the pack with 19 percent of the support. Milwaukee Bucks executive Alex Lasry had closed the gap, coming in with 16 percent, followed by State Treasurer Sarah Godlewski at 7 percent and Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson with 5 percent.
The margin of error for polling among Democratic voters was 6.6 percent.
In February, Barnes came in as the first choice of 23 percent of respondents compared to 15 percent for Lasry, 5 for Nelson and 3 for Godlewski.
Both Lasry and Godlewski have pumped millions of their own dollars into their campaigns and have purchased ads throughout the state. Barnes has yet to launch his TV ad campaign.
In the Republican race for governor, the results were comparable to February's results with former Lieutenant Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch having a significant lead over business owner Kevin Nicholson and Rep. Tim Ramthun (R-Campbellsport).
Kleefisch had support from 32 percent of respondents compared to 10 percent for Nicholson and 4 percent for Ramthun. The poll was taken before Tim Michels, co-owner of the state's biggest construction business, Michels Corp., entered the race Monday.
The margin of error was 5.6 percent among Republican voters. Poll director Charles Franklin said a smaller than usual sample size explained the relatively wide margins.
Inflation a top concern, Evers' rating positive despite 'wrong track' worries
When asked about what issues had them "very concerned," inflation was by far the largest source of worry. Sixty-six percent said they were very concerned about inflation.
Fifty percent had that level of concern about public education while 38 percent were very concerned about illegal immigration. Twenty-seven percent were very worried about crime "in their own community."
The number of people very worried about the status of the COVID-19 pandemic was the lowest it's been since polling started on the issue two years ago.
Overall, 56 percent said they feared Wisconsin is on the "wrong track" compared to 36 percent who said the state is on the "right track."
It creates a level of intrigue ahead of this fall's contest for governor. Democratic incumbent Tony Evers still had a net positive rating with 49 percent approving of his job performance, down slightly from 50 percent in February.
Fifty-four percent said they believe Evers cares about about like them while 40 percent said they feel like he doesn't care about them.
As for the state's two U.S. Senators, Johnson remains largely in the net negative with 46 percent saying they had an unfavorable view of the Oshkosh Republican compared to 36 percent who view him favorably.
As Johnson seeks a third term in November, his polling in March 2016 with a largely neutral rating - 32 percent viewed him positively versus 31 percent unfavorably.
Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin was viewed favorably by 43 percent of respondents while 36 percent had a negative view of the two-term senator.