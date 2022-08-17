 Skip to main content
Marquette poll shows Barnes pulling ahead in Senate race, governor's race still close

MADISON (WKOW) — A new poll released Wednesday by the Marquette Law School shows that Wisconsin's governor race is still closely contested, while current Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes has gained a lead in the state's U.S. Senate race. 

In the Senate contest, Democratic challenger, Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes has a seven point lead over incumbent Ron Johnson. According to the poll, Barnes is supported by 51% of registered voters while Johnson is supported by 44% of registered voters.

Support for Barnes has grown since the previous poll in June, which stated 46% of registered voters supported Barnes and 44% supported Johnson. 

In Johnson's run for re-election in 2016, he trailed Democrat Russ Feingold in the August Marquette poll 48%-45%. However, in that poll, 38% of respondents said they had a favorable view of of Johnson compared to 36% who viewed the Oshkosh Republican unfavorably.

In Wednesday's poll, 47% said they viewed Johnson unfavorably compared to 38% with a favorable view. 37% said they have a favorable view of Barnes while 22% said they had an unfavorable view of the lieutenant governor from Milwaukee.

In the governor's race, 45% of registered voters in Wisconsin support Democratic incumbent Gov. Tony Evers while 43% support Republican Tim Michels, according to the poll. The race has grown closer since Marquette's last poll in June where Gov. Evers polled at 48% and Michels at 41%.

While Evers maintained an slight edge over Michels, his approval rating continues to tighten. After having 48% say they approve in June, 47% said they approve of Evers's performance in Wednesday's poll. In both polls, 45% said they disapproved of the job Evers was doing.

Back in February, Evers had a 50% approval rating with 41% saying they disapproved. Michels, meanwhile, has held a consistent favorability rating. In June, 22% said they had a favorable view of Michels while 22% were unfavorable. In Wednesday's poll, 33% said they view Michels favorably, while the unfavorable rating also incrased to 33%.

Partisan support is strong for each candidate, according to the poll. Marquette says 91% of Democrats support Evers and 89% of Republicans support Michels.  

Like the governor's race, partisan support is evident in the Senate contest. The poll says 95% of Democrats support Barnes and 92% of Republicans support Johnson. 

You can view the entire poll's results online.

