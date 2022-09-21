Marquette poll shows that most Americans aren't happy with the U.S. Supreme Court

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) — Ahead of the U.S. Supreme Court starting its October term, Marquette Law School Poll released a national survey that found most adults don't approve of the job the high court is doing.
According to the poll, 40% of adults approve of the job the U.S. Supreme Court is doing, while 60% disapprove. In July, 38% approved and 61% disapproved. Marquette Law School sys the results show a "large decline in approval" since levels in 2020 and early 2021.
A previous poll from Marquette Law School found nationwide approval of the Supreme Court fell in September 2021 and again when the leaked opinion in May 2022 before Roe v. Wade was overturned.
Confidence in the Supreme Court has fallen in the last three years, according to the poll. It shows that 37% of adults had confidence in the Supreme Court in 2019 to 30% in September 2022. The number of people with "very little or no confidence" in it rose from 20% in 2019 to 36% in September 2022.
The poll also shows that more people believe the Supreme Court should consider public opinion. In 2019, 55% of 2019 respondents said the Supreme Court shouldn't consider public opinion; however, in September 2022, 61% of people say the court should take public opinion into account.