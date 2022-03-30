Marquette Poll: Two-thirds of voters support Brown Jackson confirmation

MADISON (WKOW) -- A nationwide poll released Wednesday by the Marquette Law School found 66 percent of voters support the confirmation of Ketanji Brown Jackson as the next U.S. Supreme Court justice.
Broken down by party, 95 percent of Democrats said they wanted senators to confirm Jackson. 67 percent of independents said they supported her confirmation. The poll's director, Charles Franklin, said it was notable 29 percent of Republicans also wanted to see President Joe Biden's nominee confirmed.
"Getting 29 percent from the Republicans is something Joe Biden would be thrilled to get when he typically gets eight percent approval from Republicans," Franklin said.
The poll, which surveyed voters between March 14 and March 24, also highlighted voters' relative unfamiliarity with justices currently serving on the nation's high court.
Sixty-two percent of respondents said they knew enough about Jackson to have an opinion of her. The sitting justice with the highest level of recognition was Clarence Thomas at 56 percent. Thomas has been the subject of headlines recently because of newly-discovered text messages his wife, Ginni, sent to former President Donald Trump's chief of staff Mark Meadows seeking to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.
Brett Kavanaugh and Sonia Sotomayor were the only other justices of whom at least 50 percent of respondents said they knew enough to have an opinion. Stephen Breyer, who Jackson would replace upon confirmation, had the lowest visibility at 21 percent. Franklin said the results were not all that surprising.
"The high-water mark of justices in terms of public visibility is during their confirmation process," Franklin said. "Then, they're in the news a lot; their hearings are televised."
The court is expected to take the national spotlight later this year when it rules on a case that should reshape abortion rights in the U.S. It is hearing a challenge to a Mississippi law that outlaws abortion after 15 weeks.
Sixty-eight percent of respondents in the Marquette poll said they oppose overturning the Roe v. Wade ruling. Franklin noted that number is consistent with previous polls although the responses largely depend on the question.
For instance, he said respondents have been close to evenly divided on the specific question of outlawing abortion after 15 weeks while 70 percent of respondents have opposed the Texas law that bans abortion after six weeks.