Marquette Waterfront Festival celebrates 34 years

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Marquette Waterfront Festival kicked off Madison's summer music festival season Saturday.
There were local and national acts on two stages and people watched from both boats and lawn chairs.
Jen Plants, President of the Marquette Neighborhood Association, said sponsors help make the festival possible and keep it free for all to enjoy.
She added that all proceeds to back into the community.
This is the 34th year of the Marquette Waterfront Festival.
The celebrations continue Sunday with the Fools Flotilla, more performances and an after party at the Crystal Corner Bar.