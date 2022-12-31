Marshall Area EMS ends 45 years of service

MARSHALL (WKOW) -- Saturday is Marshall Area EMS's last day of operation.
According to Captain Lenora Borchardt, the Marshall Area EMS has been serving Village of Marshall and the Towns of Medina, Sun Prairie, and York since 1977.
The EMS has assisted in everything from childbirth to CPR and defibrillation incidents.
Borchardt said, "We are proud of the excellent quality and compassionate care we have provided our patients and their families over the last 45 years."
The EMS has not only saved community members' lives, but also been there to hand out candy at Trick-or-Treat, provide annual scholarships to MHS seniors, drive in parades, provide community health education, and so much more.
Marshall Area EMS thanks all who have served.
Sun Prairie EMS will be taking over the coverage.