Marshall Middle School students pledge to live drug-free lifestyles as part of new campaign

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- A highly visible new initiative to teen combat drug use is underway at Marshall Middle School in Janesville.
Beginning Monday, the school invited all students to sign a pledge to commit to a drug-free lifestyle.
School leaders made a poster to draw attention to the new initiative that features over a dozen student athletes and musicians, who were nominated by teachers to serve as role models.
Aaron Womack, a 7th grader at Marshall Middle School, was elated to learn he had been nominated.
"I was sitting on the couch with my dad, and he was on the phone. He said: 'Aaron, I got great news. You're going to be on a poster to help people quit drugs," Womack said. "This is a great opportunity to help people."
Dru Degraff, an 8th grader at Marshall Middle School, was also featured in the poster. He said he was happy with how it turned out, and hopes it makes a big impact.
"I'm glad to be a part of it," Degraff said. "I hope that like when they see the poster, it helps them decide to maybe if they do drugs, to maybe stop."
Raya Elliott, an 8th grader at Marshall Middle School, was not only honored to learn she had been nominated, but humbled to hear that the poster will be around for years to come. She too hopes it inspires classmates.
"I hope that they realize how bad drugs can be and the outcomes," Elliot said.
Xandi Finn, Project Coordinator for Janesville Mobilizing for Change, helped put the poster together. She hopes featuring peers will have a stronger impact than featuring strangers.
"Prevention is a lot more effective when it's peer to peer. So, when the kids, you know, are hearing from other kids passively, even their siblings or people that they know through sports or activities, or just from their neighborhood, it makes a much bigger impression," Finn said.
Anne Marquardt, Art Teacher and Athletic Director at Marshall Middle School, said the school plans to extend the reach of the initiative even further.
"The plan is to eventually get our middle schoolers to be representative and spokesperson at elementary schools to hopefully continue this from elementary all the way through high school, " Marquardt said.
Several students made the pledge to live drug-free lifestyles during lunch on Monday. Their pledges will be hung in a visible area of the school.