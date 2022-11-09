Marshfield man arrested for 8th OWI after squealing tires in Janesville parking lot

JANESVILLE (WKOW) — A Marshfield man was arrested for his eight OWI early Wednesday morning according to the Janesville Police Department.
Lt. Joshua Norem said in a Nixle that officers were dispatched around 12:30 a.m. to a Quality Inn off Milton Avenue for a traffic complaint.
According to a citizen report, someone was driving recklessly in the parking lot and squealing the vehicle's tires.
When officers arrived, the suspect vehicle was gone. Officers found it a short distance away and made a traffic stop.
Norem said the driver appeared to be intoxicated and smelled like alcohol. He said the driver admitted to drinking.
The driver— identified as a 37-year-old man from Marshfield — refused to take a standardized field sobriety test or give a preliminary breath sample.
Officers checked his license, and learned he was driving with it revoked, he had seven prior OWI convictions and a 0.02 BAC restriction. He was also on parole for OWI offenses.
Norem said the driver was arrested for his eighth OWI, disorderly conduct and a probation violation.
The man later provided a blood sample for evidentiary chemical testing, the results of which are still pending.
He was taken to the Rock County Jail where he is awaiting an initial appearance.