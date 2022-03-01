Mask mandate continues for all public transportation

MADISON (WKOW) - With Dane County's mask mandate a thing of the past, people boarding airplanes, buses, cabs and other public transportation still face federal requirements that mandate masks.
A Transportation Security Administration order enforcing the mandate expires on March 18 but it could be extended. The federal rules were imposed early in the tenure of President Biden.
"The mask requirement remains in place and we will continue to assess the duration of the requirement in consultation with CDC (Centers For Disease Control)," TSA Spokesperson Alexa Lopez tells The Washington Post.
Madison Metro officials says the bus system continues to reinforce with riders the need for masking through electronic, exterior signs on buses, alerts to passengers on a subscription service and social media.
Bus driver Elvis Green says he's encountered rider reluctance to mask but has seen compliance trend up during the pandemic.
"People have started to get sick and they're taking it more seriously then," Green says.
The mask mandate involving public transportation has led to a rash of conflict on airplanes, with the Federal Aviation Administration logging record numbers of complaints about unruly passengers. FAA officials say the majority of reports of in-flight friction have been mask-related. The FAA has proposed more than $1 million in fines in connection with passenger behavior.
The federally-required masking extends to airport terminals and facilities.
Passengers 27 News spoke with at the Dane County Regional Airport said they accepted the continuing requirement affecting public transportation, even as Dane County and the sites of their homes relaxed mandates.
"The Utah state legislature has pretty much dropped all requirements," Salt Lake City airline passenger Camden Moore tells 27 News. "It's pretty lax."
Moore says keeping his mask on for an Uber ride or bus commute feels appropriate. "I don't really mind."
If the federal rules lapse later this month, public transportation providers will have to modify their own health-and-safety pandemic policies. Union Cab driver Dale Munger says if a mask continues to be required or recommended for passengers, he does not expect complaints.
"I've never had one passenger refuse to wear a mask," Munger says.