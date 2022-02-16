Masks encouraged, but not required at Middleton Cross Plains School District after mandates end

MIDDLETON (WKOW) — The Middleton Cross Plains School District will no longer require masks after March 1.
Instead, the district will strongly recommend and encourage masks, a policy the school board decided on in November for when the Dane County indoor mask mandate expired.
At this time, a mandate for masking on district buses remains in place until March 18.
Public Health Madison Dane County announced Monday that the indoor mandate will expire on March 1.
The UW System also announced its plan to end masks by spring break.