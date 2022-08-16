Masks remain optional at MMSD, physical distancing requirement ends

MADISON (WKOW) — Heading into the school year, Madison Metropolitan School District will continue to "highly recommend" mask use indoors and on buses, but will not require them.
Still, MMSD spokesperson Tim LeMonds says masks may be required "under the guidance of health officials or if warranted by local COVID conditions."
There are specific instances where LeMonds says masks will be required, such as when someone shows symptoms of a respiratory illness and anyone who is on days 6-10 of isolation following a positive COVID-19 test.
LeMond says physical distancing is no longer required, which is in alignment with new guidance from the CDC. Although distancing is not required, it is encouraged to avoid "overcrowding."
You can find the district's full COVID-19 safety protocols online.