'Mason Strong': Madison hair salon launches fundraiser to support stylist's family

MADISON (WKOW) -- If you walk into DuWayne's Salon in Madison any time soon, you'll be met with pictures of a young man named Mason.
Mason is the son of one of the stylists. He was born with a rare condition called Schizencephaly-- a neurological condition characterized by developmental delays, weakened muscles and seizures.
The condition recently landed Mason in the hospital. He was airlifted to American Family Children's Hospital's Intensive Care Unit after a severe aspiration event.
In response, DuWayne's Salon started a fundraiser called "Mason Strong" to help the family.
"We as a salon family said, 'We need to step up and help her out'," Steve Nelson, owner of DuWayne's Salon said. "And it's been amazing."
Already, the fundraiser has raised more than $3,000.
Mother and stylist, Kirsten Winter said she has been positively overwhelmed by the support.
"To have that support behind you when you're going through something like this, it helps you get through it and makes you stronger," Winter said.
Mason's father, Cameron Winter, said during low moments, the support makes all the difference.
"Having such a strong support network behind us--It's like our own little army," Cameron said.
Money aside, the family hopes the fundraiser raises awareness about Schizencephaly and research about it.
"If there is a little bit more out there, we can kind of help figure out better ways to manage and make things easier for the children and their families," Kirsten said.
Anyone who would like to donate to the fundraiser can stop by DuWayne's Salon or email Steve Nelson at steve@dwaynesalon.com.