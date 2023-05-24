Massive Washington County fire continues to smolder

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- A massive fire that broke out Sunday at a business near Milwaukee is still smoldering.
The fire at Oak Creek Wood Products in Slinger started in a mulch pile, spread to wood pallets and then to buildings.
It's under control, and authorities are letting it burn itself out.
And that's covering a nearby neighborhood in smoke.
Neighbors tell our affiliate WISN the intensity of it comes and goes, depending on the wind.
But they say there's no escaping it when it's blowing straight at your house.
Neighbors say they heard it could take a week or two for the fire to burn out.