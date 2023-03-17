Maternal mortality rates are rising, Harambee Village wants to be a local solution

MADISON (WKOW) -- The maternal death rate has consistently increased over the last few years. And in 2021, more than 1,200 mothers died from pregnancy related deaths.
"Sadly, I was not shocked," Tia Murray, Founder and CEO of Harambee Village Doulas, said.
Murray has worked with mothers for over a decade. She says the number of women who have died from pregnancy complications has always been shocking.
"From the time I started doing this work, maternal mortality rates in Wisconsin in particular, were about three times that for black women," Murray said.
In 2021, nearly 33 mothers died from pregnancy complications for every 100,000 in the country. For black mothers, the death rate was about twice as high.
"It's not just about the numbers," Murray said. "These are real people in our communities that aren't living to hold their baby and take that baby home. Or they aren't seeing their babies live to their first birthday."
Murray says at least 40% of all maternal deaths that happen in the state of Wisconsin were preventable.
"That's huge," Murray said.
But hope is not lost. Murray feels confident there are things people can do on an individual, state and national level to battle these numbers and fight for the health of mothers.
"We need to start looking at that, picking it apart," Murray said. "Really thinking about how we can change the way that we do maternity care in this country."
For individuals, Murray hopes Harambee Village will be a place of empowerment for women of color, or pregnant people in the LGBTQ+ community.
"One thing I learned early on in my parenting journey and what fuels a lot of what I do now is that we do have options," Murray said. "We need to be able to leverage that, stand on that, and really advocate for the care that we need."
While that is empowering, Murray recognizes it's all overwhelming at the same time. Rather than putting the onus on women of color who feel like they haven't received adequate care, Harambee Village hopes to be a respite for BIPOC mothers in need of empathetic support.
"The village exists is because we were tired of talking about the problem and wanted to do something about the problem," Murray said. "There was a similar report that came out in 2014, the race to equity report. And so ever since then, we've been working to try to ensure that we can at least combat that on a local level."
To learn more about all Harambee Village offers, click here.