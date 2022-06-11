Mauston community remembers judge killed in targeted attack at prayer vigil

MAUSTON (WKOW) -- More than 100 members of the Mauston community gathered at a community vigil to honor the life of the late Judge John Roemer Saturday night. Roemer was killed in a targeted attack by a man Roemer had sentenced to prison in 2005.
Family, friends and loved ones of Roemer gathered outside of the courthouse where he used to work in downtown Mauston in a candlelight vigil.
People close to Roemer remembered him as an approachable man with a great sense of humor and kindness. Several members of the community and some lawmakers attended the event and spoke to the crowd.
Judge Roemer's pastor at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Mauston spoke at the event and remembered his close friend.
"He was very encouraging, genuinely humble," Pastor Chip Wilke said. "He had a knack for saying the right words to people at exactly the right time. I've heard story after story, especially this last week, from people at church, where he came up to them in their moment of need and said exactly the words that they needed to hear."
Wilke says almost everyone in town knew Roemer and loved him. He also remembered how the judge would frequently listen to loud music in his law office.
Wilke says the tragedy has left the entire community shaken and forever changed.
"Almost everybody knew him in town and everybody that knew him loved him in town too," Wilke said. "He did so much for people here and he's going to be missed by many."