Mauston Kwik Trip sells $1M winning Powerball ticket

MAUSTON (WKOW) — A second $1 million Powerball ticket has been sold in Wisconsin this year. 

This time, the Wisconsin Lottery says the ticket was sold at a Kwik Trip on Gateway Avenue in Mauston on Saturday. 

"It will be exciting to see who the winner is. It would be great if it were a local person," Store Leader Britney Hall said. 

The Wisconsin Lottery says this Kwik Trip has a history of selling winning tickets. In the last five years, the retailer sold two $50,000 Powerball tickets and two Badger 5 jackpot-winning tickets. 

As a result of selling the winning ticket, Kwik Trip gets $20,000 as a part of the Retailer Performance Program Winning Ticket Incentive.  

