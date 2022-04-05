Mauston man dead after early morning crash

JUNEAU COUNTY (WKOW) -- A Mauston man is dead following a single-vehicle crash in Juneau County Tuesday morning.
It happened just after 1:30 a.m. on US 12 and 16 near Morrissey Road in Lemonweir Township.
Officials from the sheriff's office said the initial investigation shows the 56-year-old driver was traveling westbound, lost control of the vehicle and struck a tree.
The driver was the only person in the car and was seriously injured. Authorities said life-saving measures were used, but the man was eventually pronounced dead at the scene.
The Juneau County Sheriff’s Office is continuing its investigation into the crash.