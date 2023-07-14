 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR ALL OF WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will be in effect from noon
Friday, July 14, until noon Sunday, July 16. This advisory
affects all of Wisconsin.

Smoke originating from wildfires in western Canada will move into
the state today, generally from northwest-to-southeast, causing
the air quality index (AQI) for PM2.5 to reach the Unhealthy for
Sensitive Groups (USG) level. It is possible that isolated to
scattered areas of Unhealthy AQI PM2.5 could develop, with the
best chance for this to occur across southern Wisconsin. People
with heart or lung disease, older adults, and children should
consider avoiding prolonged or heavy exertion. Everyone else
should consider reducing prolonged or heavy exertion.

The northern half of the state will see the heaviest smoke
impacts from noon Friday until midnight Sunday (Saturday night).
The southern half of the state will see the heaviest smoke
impacts from 6AM Saturday until noon Sunday. While it is likely
that this advisory will be allowed to expire as planned for
northern Wisconsin, we may need to extend the end-time of the
advisory for southern Wisconsin.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Maxwell Street Days give local businesses the spotlight

  • Updated
  • 0
maxwell street days

MADISON (WKOW) -- State Street is lined with local businesses on Friday for the 46th annual Maxwell Street Days Summer Sidewalk Sale. 

The Summer Sidewalk Sale invites Downtown businesses to connect with the community by showcasing unique offerings at discounted prices. 

According to participating businesses, Maxwell Street Days give them the opportunity to highlight their products and develop relationships with the community.

For Lewis Peterson, owner of Four Star Video, the sidewalk sale offers a unique advantage.

Maxwell Street Days give the video store "the opportunity to, in this day and age, let people know we're still around," Peterson said. 

The festivities benefit more than just local businesses, though. Community members are encouraged to enjoy discounts, expanded outdoor dining, live music and special activities. 

State Street is closed to bus and bike traffic during this event as shoppers explore the sidewalk sale. 

The 2023 Maxwell Street Days will continue until Sunday, July 16th. 

