Maxwell Street Days give local businesses the spotlight

MADISON (WKOW) -- State Street is lined with local businesses on Friday for the 46th annual Maxwell Street Days Summer Sidewalk Sale.
The Summer Sidewalk Sale invites Downtown businesses to connect with the community by showcasing unique offerings at discounted prices.
According to participating businesses, Maxwell Street Days give them the opportunity to highlight their products and develop relationships with the community.
For Lewis Peterson, owner of Four Star Video, the sidewalk sale offers a unique advantage.
Maxwell Street Days give the video store "the opportunity to, in this day and age, let people know we're still around," Peterson said.
The festivities benefit more than just local businesses, though. Community members are encouraged to enjoy discounts, expanded outdoor dining, live music and special activities.
State Street is closed to bus and bike traffic during this event as shoppers explore the sidewalk sale.
The 2023 Maxwell Street Days will continue until Sunday, July 16th.