May Discover Wisconsin episodes to focus on tourism

(WKOW) -- Wisconsin is the top state in the country for providing financial assistance directed towards businesses, and that could be the reason for high tourism spending the state has experienced recently.
AnaElise Beckman, Discover Wisconsin Producer, joined Wake Up Wisconsin Weekend on Sunday morning to talk about the state's tourism trends.
She mentioned how the state has invested over $200 million in the travel and tourism, hotel and lodging, and entertainment industries since 2020.
"And it seems to have made a really positive impact. The most recent tourism data from 2021 reveals that tourists to Wisconsin actually spent $12.9 billion in direct visitor spending, which includes things like lodging, meals, and entertainment," said Beckman.
Beckman also mentioned how Wisconsin has invested a lot over the past couple of years in the office of outdoor recreation, which contributed $8.7 billion to Wisconsin's domestic product in 2021.
Beckman shared some of the top tourist spots in Wisconsin, including the Milwaukee metro area, Wisconsin Dells, and Madison.
Here's what the May episodes of Discover Wisconsin will feature:
- May 6 & 7: Road trip to Carlsville
- May 13 & 14: La Crosse region
- May 20 & 21: Festivals in Wisconsin
- May 27 & 28: Janesville
"These episodes are definitely a great way to discover some local summer attractions," said Beckman.