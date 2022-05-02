May starts just as cool and cloudy as April ended

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - Below normal temperatures continue with more rain chances ahead.
We stay dry, but cloudy with highs in the mid 50s. Scattered showers develop tonight with temps in the low 40s. We're only in the low 50s Tuesday with a breeze developing and more showers, especially in the morning. We'll pick up another 1/4-3/4" of rain through the afternoon.
Your midweek looks pleasant in the low 60s with lots of sunshine. Clouding up heading into Thursday with temps in the mid 50s and rain possible by the afternoon. More rain possible Thursday night and Friday with temps only in the mid 50s to end the workweek.
Mother's Day weekend looks much warmer and drier with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Make plans to celebrate our moms!