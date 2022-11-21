Mayor of Middleton announces he won't run for third term

MIDDLETON (WKOW) -- The mayor of Middleton has decided he won't run for re-election when his term expires next spring.
Mayor Gurdip Brar has served as Middleton's mayor for the last six years. He has held elected office in Middleton since 2008.
Brar said he is proud of what he has accomplished since he was first elected mayor and feels like he has met the goals he set out to accomplish. That includes helping to restore parts of the city following the devastating flooding in the summer of 2018 and continuing to protect the city's nature conservancy.
"I promised the people that I will listen to all people and address their concerns," said Brar. "I think for the past six years, I have kept that promise."
Before he began his career in local government, Brar spent several decades working as a research scientists and geneticist.
Now that he has decided not to run for a third term, Brar said he wants to pursue other passions, which include working to help improve literacy and math rates for local middle and high schoolers.
He said that he wants to be able to encourage them to follow their own passions and dreams.
"It's a great opportunity to help the children who have a difficulty in reading and doing math," he said. "They can be the Bill Gates of tomorrow. They can start Microsoft here. We can have Apple starting here."
Brar said he hopes that his decision not to seek a third term will free up an opportunity for someone else to continue to make a difference for the people of Middleton.
He said that stepping away will also allow him to spend more time with family.