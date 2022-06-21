Mayor Rhodes-Conway announces guaranteed income program for low-income families

Weather Alert

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Dane and northwestern Jefferson Counties through 830 PM CDT... At 744 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Cottage Grove, or near McFarland, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Eastern Madison, McFarland, Monona, Marshall, Cottage Grove, Deerfield, Cambridge, Lake Ripley, Utica and Rockdale. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN; MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH