Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway unveils 2023's $368 million dollar capital budget

MADISON (WKOW) — Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway unveiled her big goals for next year's $368 million dollar capital budget.
With the city as her backdrop, Mayor Rhodes-Conway announced her 2023 budget priorities starting with her plans for John Nolen Drive.
"I am investing $21 million of federal and local funds to rebuild John Nolan Drive, including its aging causeways bridges and bike paths. We are laying the foundation for a new Madison waterfront that serves both as a gateway to downtown and as an accessible park for residents and visitors alike," said Mayor Rhodes-Conway.
One of the mayor's top priorities is establishing more affordable housing — in the next few years, the city plans to make a substantial venture.
"With this budget, I am increasing investments for new affordable housing to $60 million over six years. We need the help of the private sector and our partners in state government to continue to make progress on this issue," said Mayor Rhodes-Conway.
"The city of Madison is one of the premier cities in the country in terms of being proactive on affordable housing," said Ted Matkon, Wisconsin President of Gorman and Company.
Gorman and Company have partnered city to build unique affordable housing called Valor Apartments.
"Valor is a very special project because veterans really have been suffering with a lack of affordable housing," said Matkom.
Valor is one of many new affordable housing popping up across the city- primarily serving those who have served the country.
"We've been really honored to be involved in a project like this, where veterans get to live on East Washington Avenue and main arterial bus route of Madison, with a great apartment that they can either walk to work or bus to work," said Matkom.
The mayor's budget also tackles housing for the homeless.
"Men experiencing homelessness in our community is really just unacceptable," said Mayor Rhodes-Conway.
So the city plans to turn a lot located at 1902 Bartillon Drive, into a $21 million men's homeless shelter.
With the closure of homeless hotels, the city has been scrambling for permanent places for men with no place to go.
"We were packing folks into church basements, when the pandemic hit, we knew we had to take a different approach," said Mayor Rhodes-Conway.
Rhodes-Conway also reaffirmed the city's commitment to lessening the city's carbon footprint by integrating fully electric buses through a 23 million project.
"Our bus rapid transit project, which will take thousands of cars off city streets, ease congestion and get our residents to work and play more rapidly with fewer climate impacts," said Mayor Rhodes-Conway.
The Mayor plans to help lower Madison's carbon emissions by using fewer fuel-powered buses and securing 46 zero-emission electric buses through a 23 million dollar project.
Madison is also making a $2.5 million investment in electric vehicle charging equipment.